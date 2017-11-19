Demaryius Thomas Now Tied For 2nd Place On Broncos All-Time Receiving List

Filed Under: Cincinnati Bengals, Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos, Rod Smith, Shannon Sharpe

DENVER (CBS4) – Demaryius Thomas is now tied in 2nd place with Shannon Sharpe on the Denver Broncos all-time receiving list.

gettyimages 870621114 master Demaryius Thomas Now Tied For 2nd Place On Broncos All Time Receiving List

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos makes a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Each now have 55 career receiving touchdown passes. Rod Smith holds the 1st place spot with 68.

Thomas made the catch in the 4th quarter with five minutes left in the game, bringing the score to 20-17, Bengals.

With his key 40-yard snag in the second quarter against the New York Giants in October, Thomas became only the seventh active player in the NFL with 8,000 or more receiving yards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch