Demaryius Thomas Now Tied For 2nd Place On Broncos All-Time Receiving List

DENVER (CBS4) – Demaryius Thomas is now tied in 2nd place with Shannon Sharpe on the Denver Broncos all-time receiving list.
Each now have 55 career receiving touchdown passes. Rod Smith holds the 1st place spot with 68.
Thomas made the catch in the 4th quarter with five minutes left in the game, bringing the score to 20-17, Bengals.
With his key 40-yard snag in the second quarter against the New York Giants in October, Thomas became only the seventh active player in the NFL with 8,000 or more receiving yards.