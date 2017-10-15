Demaryius Thomas Reaches 8,000 Career Receiving Yards

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas just reached a major career milestone.

With his key 40-yard snag in the second quarter against the New York Giants, Thomas became only the seventh active player in the NFL with 8,000 or more receiving yards.

Thomas needed 49 yards going into the game.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos makes a catch against the Oakland Raiders during a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 13, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald (14,854), Anquan Boldin (13,779), former Broncos receiver Brandon Marshall (12,215), Jason Witten (12,117), Antonio Gates (11,307), DeSean Jackson (9,106), and Antonio Brown (9,077) are the other players who join Thomas.

Just behind him, rounding out the top ten active NFL receivers, are Julio Jones and Jordy Nelson.

Shannon Sharpe (credit: DOUG COLLIER/AFP/Getty Images)

Thomas currently ranks third all-time on Broncos receiving list.

Only Shannon Sharpe (8,439) and Rod Smith (11,389) had more yards in their career than Thomas. Given that he’s only playing in his eighth season, Thomas could still catch both all-time Broncos greats.

Rod Smith #80 of the Denver Broncos (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The NFL all-time is another story.

Jerry Rice (22,895), Terrell Owens (15,934), Randy Moss (15,292), Isaac Bruce (15,208), and Tony Gonzalez (15,127) are the top yard-getters in NFL history, and the only ones to catch for 15,000 or more yards in their careers. All are retired from play.

