Sanders Hits Record Career Receiving Yards Mark Against Patriots

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders, New England Patriots

DENVER (CBS4) – Emmanuel Sanders is now the 21st active player to reach 6,000 career yards.

gettyimages 848594036 Sanders Hits Record Career Receiving Yards Mark Against Patriots

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a second quarter six yard touchdown on a pass play against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sanders needed 103 yards to cross that benchmark.

gettyimages 873394208 Sanders Hits Record Career Receiving Yards Mark Against Patriots

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos runs for yards after a catch in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

He received 105 yards total by the 2nd quarter Sunday night against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

gettyimages 848545456 Sanders Hits Record Career Receiving Yards Mark Against Patriots

Emmanuel Sanders #10 and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after a first quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, Coach Vance Joseph said if teams continue to focus on his star receivers, “we’re going to (continue to) pound the football.”

RELATED: Emmanuel Sanders Excited About NFL’s Reversal On Touchdown Celebrations

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch