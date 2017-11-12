Sanders Hits Record Career Receiving Yards Mark Against Patriots

DENVER (CBS4) – Emmanuel Sanders is now the 21st active player to reach 6,000 career yards.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a second quarter six yard touchdown on a pass play against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Sanders needed 103 yards to cross that benchmark.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos runs for yards after a catch in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
He received 105 yards total by the 2nd quarter Sunday night against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Emmanuel Sanders #10 and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after a first quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Earlier this season, Coach Vance Joseph said if teams continue to focus on his star receivers, “we’re going to (continue to) pound the football.”
