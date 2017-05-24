Emmanuel Sanders Excited About NFL’s Reversal On Touchdown Celebrations

May 24, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders, NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Broncos are celebrating the NFL’s decision to let players trumpet their touchdowns with celebrations that for years resulted in flags and fines.

“I like it,” Joseph said. “It’s a hard league and scoring a touchdown is hard in this league. And let’s allow them to have fun. Why not? It hurts no one.”

Emmanuel Sanders has a reputation for flamboyant TD celebrations, most of them within the rules but not always.

emmanuel sanders2 Emmanuel Sanders Excited About NFLs Reversal On Touchdown Celebrations

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“Now I can go a little overboard without getting cussed out by the head coach,” Sanders said.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch