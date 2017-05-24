Emmanuel Sanders Excited About NFL’s Reversal On Touchdown Celebrations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Broncos are celebrating the NFL’s decision to let players trumpet their touchdowns with celebrations that for years resulted in flags and fines.
“I like it,” Joseph said. “It’s a hard league and scoring a touchdown is hard in this league. And let’s allow them to have fun. Why not? It hurts no one.”
Emmanuel Sanders has a reputation for flamboyant TD celebrations, most of them within the rules but not always.
“Now I can go a little overboard without getting cussed out by the head coach,” Sanders said.
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
