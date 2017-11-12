7th Grader Needs Help Sending Care Packages To Troops Serving Overseas

By Joel Hillan

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – We first introduced you to Westminster 7th grader Aiden Carrillo back in August. He raised money, packed and shipped 61 boxes filled with various treats for troops serving overseas.

Sunday, he was back at it again at the VFW in Broomfield with a team of volunteers, this time hoping to send 100 care packages.

“My hope for these is they get them and they enjoy them, that it gives them the feeling that someone has them in mind,” said Aiden.

Aiden’s brother Vincent is deployed, serving in the US Navy, and told his mom these boxes held so much more value than the things inside.

“It meant the world to know there are people back home who think about them and appreciate what they are doing,” said mother Michelle Carrillo.

The care packages are slated to arrive around Thanksgiving so an extra note was added. It says, “A small token just for you to say thank you for your service, Happy Holidays.”

“We’re hoping it brings a little bit more because it’s hard to be away from home, especially during the holidays,” Michelle said.

“My hope for the future is to pack more boxes and send more to everyone on a ship,” Aiden said.

As message of love, hope and gratitude in time for the holidays.

“We appreciate them and what they are doing and support them, no matter what,” said Michelle through tears.

Aiden was able to fill 100 boxes, but only has enough money to send 75 of them. He is currently working on raising the money to send the rest.

You can support his mission by making a donation through a GoFundMe page set up by his mother.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.