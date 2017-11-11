Coloradans Express Gratitude For Veterans’ Sacrifices

By Joel Hillan

DENVER – A solemn start to Veteran’s Day at Fort Logan Cemetery, taking a moment to remember those who served but didn’t come home.

“I had four buddies die in Vietnam, it’s just a wonderful thing to celebrate their lives and their deaths what they brought to us,” said Wayne Gill.

For him the bounty provided by the sacrifice of those who served is overwhelming.

“It just voices freedom of all kinds: dissent, happiness, fighting for believing what you believe in; it’s just the guys that did this for us throughout the years–guys and girls–It’s just an amazing thing,” he said through tears.

That sacrifice is something Kevin O’Shaughnessey doesn’t want lost on the next generation. He brought his two young girls with him to

Civic Center Park for the parade, not only to honor our Veterans but offer them a sweet treat as well.

“I think I want them not to take that for granted and see that people make real sacrifices to defend us and give us our freedom,” he said.

For Colton Pingel it’s personal. His Grandfather, father and brother all serve or served.

“I’d tell them thank you for your service and tell everyone who is here thank you for your service,” he said.

Coloradans coming together for Colorado’s veterans with a message of gratitude.

“Thank you for your service and for continuing to support and defend us,” said O’Shaughnessey.