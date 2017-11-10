‘It Stays With You’: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didn’t Come Home

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver native Philip Spanier is a 91-year-old World War II veteran. He came back home to Colorado after the war and dedicated his life to the friends he lost on the battlefield.

The Air Force veteran is still going strong, leading a full life as a talented artist and family.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 1351 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

Philip Spanier (credit: CBS)

He’s also proud to have served his country with honor.

“I went in the service because I love my country,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 180 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

(credit: Philip Spanier)

Phil showed off his sculptures at Epic Estate Treasures in Evergreen.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 449 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

CBS4’s Tom Mustin interviews WWII veteran Philip Spanier (credit: CBS)

But artistic talent is just a small part of this amazing man. Phil graduated from Denver’s South High School in 1943 and joined the Air Force. After limited action in World War II, he saw heavy combat as a B-29 flight engineer in Korea.

More than seven decades later, the horrific memories of war are still vivid.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 689 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

(credit: Philip Spanier)

“I tried to put it aside. I don’t like to talk about it too much,“ he told Mustin through tears. “Pardon me… there was a lot of people we killed.“

Phil came back to Colorado in 1953 to start a new life as a civilian, never losing sight of the high cost of freedom, and the friends who never made it home.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 3571 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

(credit: Philip Spanier)

“War is terrible, terrible, it stays with you.”

To support his wife and two children, Phil took a job in a Denver factory making $1.10 an hour.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 2221 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

(credit: CBS)

Other jobs followed, including a stint as bellman at the Brown Palace.

“I met the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Betty Davis.”

wwii vet 6pkg frame 2611 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

(credit: CBS)

As a hobby, Phil started making sculptures, including likenesses of Elvis and the Beatles. A local TV station broadcast a story on Phil’s Liberace sculpture.

“The women went nuts over that guy. Including my wife,” said Phil.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 2821 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

(credit: Philip Spanier)

That story lead to a meeting with the entertainer. His wife and daughter came along, ending any hope for a business transaction

‘He wanted to buy the figure. My wife said, ‘No, we won’t sell that. We’ll give it to you.’ I could have clobbered her,” he said, laughing.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 2911 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

(credit: Philip Spanier)

Phil says he enjoyed his brushes with fame. But now, more than 70 years after heading off to war as a teenager, Phil says the highlight of a life well-lived has been the privilege of serving his country.

“It just makes me feel good that I’ve done my part. Even though I’m an old man, I don’t have much more time left, but I’m proud of it.”

wwii vet 6pkg frame 329 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

CBS4’s Tom Mustin interviews WWII veteran Philip Spanier (credit: CBS)

After coming home from Korea, Phil became a pioneer in bodybuilding, winning several awards in the “Mr. Colorado” competition.

wwii vet 6pkg frame 4006 It Stays With You: WWII Vet Recalls Horrors Of War, Brave Men Who Didnt Come Home

(credit: Philip Spanier)

He said if he were a few years younger, he’d offer up his services to the Broncos, to help them out.

Tom Mustin is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor. He has been with CBS4 since 2002, and is always looking for great story ideas. Connect with Tom on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @TomCBS4.

