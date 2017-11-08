Colorado Woman Celebrates Deserving Kids With Cake: ‘It Was Amazing’

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Kids who come to the Denver Children’s Home don’t always have someone in their lives to make them feel special. An extraordinary Colorado woman has made it her mission to change that.

Cyndi Suckow founded Home Slice after hearing the story about one person’s dying wish for a birthday cake. She wanted to make sure that wasn’t a reality for kids in the Denver Metro Area.

Suckow explains it’s a fairly simple process, “They tell us what they would like for their birthday, and what kind of cake they would like, and people all over the Denver metro area sign up and provide amazing birthdays for these kids.”

Rebecca Hea, Executive Director of Denver Children’s Home, said “The kids that maybe have never had a birthday party, maybe never been acknowledged as worth anything can receive a birthday cake and present and know that they matter.”

Since the group was founded nearly three years ago, Home Slice has made hundreds of birthday wishes come true, including Felicity’s who celebrated her Sweet 16 recently.

“The cake was great, not that I’m counting or anything, but it had 20 Fudgsicles around it, and then like ten cookies on top and then the inside was a cookies and cream-cookie dough ice cream that was shaped like a cake,” said Felicity.

This birthday was unlike any she had ever experienced.

“Just to be able to open a present and just seeing everyone excited to just sing me happy birthday even though I told them not to, it was SO crazy and it was amazing.”

People coming together for Colorado’s children.

“People are good, people want to love and want to help and it is awesome,” said Suckow.

If you would like to sign up to help and provide special birthday for these kids, you can visit the Home Slice Facebook page.

