RTD Launching New, Convenient Ticketing App

By Jeff Todd
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD is launching a new ticketing app on Wednesday.
“This will definitely be more convenient instead of waiting at the ticket machine or at customer care centers. You can just hop on your phone and buy a day pass,” said RTD Spokesman Nate Currey.
Fares account for roughly 30% of RTD’s revenue and more money has been coming in with day fares since the most recent fare restructuring.
The app called “RTD Mobile Tickets” will be in the Apple and Android app stores.
“You buy your ticket on the phone, activate it, and then you just show the bus operator or the train operators as they come by,” Currey said.
There’s fraud prevention built into the ticket, and the app also comes with real-time tracking of buses and trains.
The hope is a successful launch of the app could allow other features like the ECOpass or monthly passes to be added.
“This is just going to make it more convenient, more familiar to ride the bus,” Currey said.
