Halloween Costumes Will Need Long Johns This Year

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re planning the final details of your Halloween costume you should consider adding some long johns or find a way to incorporate a jacket.

That’s because another quick moving blast of cold air is expected to arrive in Colorado sometime on Monday.

Along with the colder air we’ll also see another chance for light snow.

Right now it looks like that will happen late Monday or early Tuesday, meaning it should be dry and cold for trick-or-treat time Tuesday night.

But the forecast is subject to change so we encourage you to check back over the weekend for updates.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

