Denver’s Temp Drops 71 Degrees In Under 40 Hours

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – For many it sounds impossible, but for those who live in Denver, it’s just life at a mile above sea level.
Big temperature swings are very common as warm and cold air masses battle it out over the central Rockies.
After a record high of 84°F Wednesday afternoon the temperature at Denver International Airport fell to 13°F just before 6 a.m. Friday.
That’s a swing of 71° in under 40 hours.
The forecast calls for a big warm up over the weekend with highs by Sunday back near 70°F followed by another big temperature plunge in time for Halloween.
