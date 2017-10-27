Denver’s Temp Drops 71 Degrees In Under 40 Hours

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – For many it sounds impossible, but for those who live in Denver, it’s just life at a mile above sea level.

Big temperature swings are very common as warm and cold air masses battle it out over the central Rockies.

158 Denvers Temp Drops 71 Degrees In Under 40 Hours

After a record high of 84°F Wednesday afternoon the temperature at Denver International Airport fell to 13°F just before 6 a.m. Friday.

That’s a swing of 71° in under 40 hours.

The forecast calls for a big warm up over the weekend with highs by Sunday back near 70°F followed by another big temperature plunge in time for Halloween.

Comments

