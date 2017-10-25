Parking Program Exceeds Expectations, Approved To Be Extended

Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder City Council, Boulder County, Chautauqua Park

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A pilot project at Chautauqua Park in Boulder was just approved to be extended.

Earlier this year, the city approved the program in an 8-to-1 vote to charge drivers to park near the park.

chautauqua shuttle 6vo transfer frame 161 Parking Program Exceeds Expectations, Approved To Be Extended

Parking lot at Chautauqua Park (credit: CBS)

Every weekend this summer, it cost $2.50 an hour to park. Those who didn’t want to pay could take a free shuttle.

chautauqua shuttle 6vo transfer frame 276 Parking Program Exceeds Expectations, Approved To Be Extended

Parking lot at Chautauqua Park (credit: CBS)

The city came up with the program to reduce overcrowding in the neighborhood.

The city council discussed the results on Tuesday night, saying there were 50 fewer cars every hour when parking fees were in place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch