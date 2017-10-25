Parking Program Exceeds Expectations, Approved To Be Extended

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A pilot project at Chautauqua Park in Boulder was just approved to be extended.
Earlier this year, the city approved the program in an 8-to-1 vote to charge drivers to park near the park.
Every weekend this summer, it cost $2.50 an hour to park. Those who didn’t want to pay could take a free shuttle.
The city came up with the program to reduce overcrowding in the neighborhood.
The city council discussed the results on Tuesday night, saying there were 50 fewer cars every hour when parking fees were in place.