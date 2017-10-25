Denver Will Likely See Coldest Halloween In 10 Years

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Tomorrow’s weather change will be the start to an active weather pattern across Colorado.
The big cool down will be followed by a quick weekend warm up and then another strong cold front early next week.
The timing of that front looks to be right around Halloween.
Right now our current forecast calls for a high only in the 40s with a chance for rain and snow in Denver on Halloween. Temperatures for trick-or-treating should be in the 30s.
The last time the high in Denver was less than 50 degrees on Halloween was in 2007. The last time Denver recorded measurable snow on Halloween was in 2004.
