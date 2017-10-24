‘Why Didn’t He Pull Over?’: Crash Leaves Family Severely Injured

By Tom Mustin

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three members of a Denver family are fighting for their lives because of a horrible crash.

Aurora police say a driver crossed a median and hit the family’s car head on.

Denise Murray is still searching for answers.

“Everyone is in various stages of brokenness,” she told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

The senseless accident devastated her sister’s family last Friday.

“In the car was my sister, my brother-in- law and their 4 children,” Murray said.

Zuton and Stan Mills drove four of their nine children around earlier that night, preparing to go to homecoming at Northfield High School.

Murray describes her sister as a wonderful mother, “Very hands on mom and wife and very selfishly, an awesome baby sister.”

The youngest child in the car is five years old.

As Zuton drove on the overpass at 33rd Avenue and Peoria Street, another car driven by a man with a mysterious bullet wound, crossed over into wrong way traffic and slammed head on into the Mills’ car.

Zuton nearly died in the crumpled car.

Police say the driver of the suspect car is still unresponsive.

“She was without a pulse for 5 minutes. A tear to her heart that she sustained… she also has two badly broken legs that require surgery, broken sternum, four broken ribs,” said Murray.

Stan also suffered several broken bones, while their 16-year-old daughter, Ashantay, suffered a broken spine.

The other three children, were also injured, but not seriously. They told Murray what happened.

“Mommy wasn’t talking. There was a lot of blood all over the place. They had to cut mommy out of the car,” said Murray, “Those are the scars we can’t heal.”

Murray says the only question her family has is,”why?”

“Why didn’t he call 911? Why didn’t he pull over? All of the why’s that could have prevented a family from injuries that will be present for an entire lifetime.”

With several family members still fighting for life, Murray says she’s too stunned to be angry.

Right now she is praying for the driver of the other car as well.

“The anger will come. I know it will come, after I get past the ‘is everyone okay?'”

Police are not saying how the suspect received the gunshot wound, or what charges he could face.

Family members tell CBS4 Zuton and Stan Mills are still in intensive care. Their daughter Ashantay, also has a long road ahead.

