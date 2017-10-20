Children Found Dead On Farm Are Daughters Of Suspect

NORWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – State investigators have identified the two children found dead at a farm outside Norwood last month as the daughters of one of the suspects.
Ten-year-old Makayla Victoria Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall were identified through DNA testing at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
They are the daughters of Nashika Bramble, 36, who is jailed under a felony charge of child abuse resulting in death.
Bramble was arrested in Grand Junction the day after the discovery of the girls’ bodies. Authorities estimated at that time the children may have been dead for as long as two weeks.
Four other adults are charged in their deaths.
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says both girls were born in Florida, and neither father is involved in the case.