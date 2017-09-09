Fifth Suspect in Norwood Child Killings in Custody

By Melissa Garcia

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A fifth suspect who was wanted in connection with a double homicide near Norwood has turned herself in to authorities Saturday in Grand Junction.

Suspect wanted in double homicide in Norwood in custody in Grand Junction. Nashika Bramble turned herself in. — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 9, 2017

Authorities discovered the bodies of two girls between the ages of 5 and 10 years old Friday in a farm near the small town of Norwood, 33 miles west of Telluride.

Nakisha Bramble, currently in custody in Grand Junction, is being charged with felony child abuse causing death.

Four other suspects were arrested on the same charge Friday. Frederick Blair, 23, is from Norwood. Madani Ceus, 37, and Nathan Yah, 50, are from Haiti. Ika Eden, 53, is from Jamaica.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working the ongoing investigation with detectives from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and investigators with the San Miguel County District Attorney’s Office.

Police received a tip that led them to the bodies. Authorities were unable to comment on how the children died, nor could they disclose the relationship between the victims and the suspects.

Investigators believed that the foreign suspects had been in the area for less than 60-days but could not comment on the purpose of their visit.

Prior to the double homicide, the area had not seen a murder since the mid-1990’s, said Susan Lilly, a spokesperson for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.

Lilly said that community members were rattled by the crime.

