CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Metro Area Employers Challenged To ‘Go-Tober’

Filed Under: Denver Regional Council of Governments, Go-Tober, Imagine, My Way To Go

By Joel Hillan

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Local businesses are competing head-to-head to take more cars off the road. The non-profit “Imagine” in Lafayette tops the leaderboard.

“I take the bus in the afternoon two days a week usually,” said Dawn Dieffenbaugh.

go tuber 9pkg transfer frame 1471 Metro Area Employers Challenged To Go Tober

(credit: CBS)

When she’s not taking the bus, Dawn carpools with Wendy Breitenfeld who does payroll at Imagine.

go tuber 9pkg transfer frame 1530 Metro Area Employers Challenged To Go Tober

(credit: CBS)

“Dawn and I have been carpooling for 8 years,” said Breitenfeld.

go tuber 9pkg transfer frame 480 Metro Area Employers Challenged To Go Tober

(credit: CBS)

She said that during that time the two have become good friends, “It’s been a real nice benefit of sharing the ride.”

The two also share a love for dogs. In fact, Wendy has two dogs that she drops off at a doggie daycare on the way to work.

go tuber 9pkg transfer frame 420 Metro Area Employers Challenged To Go Tober

(credit: CBS)

“The Great Pyrenees looks for me, she knows my house by now,” said Dieffenbaugh.

Karen Kails is the Director of Human Resources.

go tuber 9pkg transfer frame 1279 Metro Area Employers Challenged To Go Tober

CBS4’s Joel Hillan talks with Karen Kails, Dir. of Human Resources at Imagine

She’s seen the benefits first-hand and pushed for their company to participate in “Way-to-go’s Go-Tober Campaign.”

“We’ve had a lot of employees getting together for carpools that don’t normally socialize together outside of work,” said Kails.

go tuber 9pkg transfer frame 270 Metro Area Employers Challenged To Go Tober

(credit: CBS)

So what is Go-Tober?

Winna MacLaren with the Denver Regional Council of Governments explains, “It’s a month-long competition where we challenge employers throughout the metro region to motivate as many employees as possible to ditch driving alone and try a new commute.”

So far, Imagine has logged 1,000 such trips taking 10,000 vehicle miles off the road, all while building better relationships inside and out of work.

LINK: Way To Go

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch