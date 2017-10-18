Jury Finds Man Guilty In Crosswalk Crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury in Colorado Springs found a 61-year-old man guilty of careless driving resulting in injury after running into four children who were walking to school.
The trial for Douglas Clubb started last week. The jury says Clubb is not guilty of child abuse charges.
The students were in a crosswalk last January near Monroe Elementary School.
Witnesses reported a crossing guard held up a stop sign to allow the children to cross.
Clubb’s attorney says he thought the guard was motioning him to drive through. Clubb faces up to 90 days in jail when he is sentenced next week.
All students survived.