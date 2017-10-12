Trial Begins For Driver Suspected Of Hitting Students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A trial is underway in Colorado Springs for a man accused of driving into four students in a school crosswalk.
Those four students were injured. The crash happened in January near Monroe Elementary School.
Witnesses say the crossing guard help up a stop sign, but the man drove through and hit the children.
Attorneys for Douglas Clubb say their client believed the guard motioned for him to drive through. They also say the sun could have made it difficult for Clubb to see.
All the students survived.