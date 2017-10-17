Deputy Recently Resigned Before Found Dead

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A La Plata County deputy had just resigned from the agency three days before he was found dead inside his home in Bayfield.
Jeremiah Lee’s body was found inside his burned-out home, but the cause of death has not been determined yet.
The Durango Herald reports Lee had a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office tells CBS4 Lee had a “personal situation” come up in his life earlier this month.
The agency would not elaborate on that situation.
Officials say it forced investigators to perform an administrative investigation, but Lee resigned before the investigation was complete.
More details from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation about Lee’s death are expected on Wednesday.