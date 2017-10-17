Deputy Recently Resigned Before Found Dead

Filed Under: Bayfield, CBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Durango, Durango Police Department, Jeremiah Lee, La Plata County, La Plata County Sheriff's Office

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A La Plata County deputy had just resigned from the agency three days before he was found dead inside his home in Bayfield.

Jeremiah Lee’s body was found inside his burned-out home, but the cause of death has not been determined yet.

bayfield fire 1 credit pine river times Deputy Recently Resigned Before Found Dead

The scene of the fatal Bayfield fire Friday morning. (credit: Pine River Times)

The Durango Herald reports Lee had a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office tells CBS4 Lee had a “personal situation” come up in his life earlier this month.

jeremiah lee credit colorado cattlemens association taken in february Deputy Recently Resigned Before Found Dead

Jeremiah Lee accepts an award in February. (credit: Colorado Cattlemen’s Association)

The agency would not elaborate on that situation.

Officials say it forced investigators to perform an administrative investigation, but Lee resigned before the investigation was complete.

bayfield fire 2 credit pine river times Deputy Recently Resigned Before Found Dead

(credit: Pine River Times)

More details from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation about Lee’s death are expected on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch