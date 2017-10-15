Man Dead In House Fire Believed To Be Deputy

BAYFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who died following a house fire in Bayfield early Friday morning was identified Sunday.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 42-year-old Jeremiah Lee was found by firefighters inside 6497 County Road 516. He died later, though CBI officials haven’t said whether Lee was pronounced dead at the scene or a hospital.
A Durango Herald article says Lee was also a longtime Bayfield resident and former Durango Police Department officer.
The specific cause of Lee’s death, according to the CBI, has not been determined. But the Durango Herald, citing unnamed sources, reports first responders found a man inside the burning home with a gunshot wound and no pulse and pulled him from the building.
Lee had been recognized in February as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.
A search of online public records indicates the home that caught fire is Lee’s current residence.
The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office requested the CBI’s assistance for its investigation, according to the CBI.