Colorado Bureau Of Investigation

Man Dead In House Fire Believed To Be Deputy

Filed Under: Bayfield, CBI, Durango, Durango Police, La Plata County, La Plata County Sheriff

BAYFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who died following a house fire in Bayfield early Friday morning was identified Sunday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 42-year-old Jeremiah Lee was found by firefighters inside 6497 County Road 516. He died later, though CBI officials haven’t said whether Lee was pronounced dead at the scene or a hospital.

bayfield fire 1 credit pine river times Man Dead In House Fire Believed To Be Deputy

The scene of the fatal Bayfield fire Friday morning. (credit: Pine River Times)

A Durango Herald article says Lee was also a longtime Bayfield resident and former Durango Police Department officer.

The specific cause of Lee’s death, according to the CBI, has not been determined. But the Durango Herald, citing unnamed sources, reports first responders found a man inside the burning home with a gunshot wound and no pulse and pulled him from the building.

Lee had been recognized in February as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.

jeremiah lee credit colorado cattlemens association taken in february Man Dead In House Fire Believed To Be Deputy

Jeremiah Lee accepts an award in February. (credit: Colorado Cattlemen’s Association)

A search of online public records indicates the home that caught fire is Lee’s current residence.

bayfield fire 2 credit pine river times Man Dead In House Fire Believed To Be Deputy

(credit: Pine River Times)

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office requested the CBI’s assistance for its investigation, according to the CBI.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch