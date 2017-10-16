Colorado Tourism Office Launches “Leave No Trace” Campaign

By Jeff Todd

ARAPAHOE COUNTY (CBS4) – The state is teaming up with a Boulder Non-profit to expand a message and hopefully get tourists to keep the state pristine.

The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is teaming up with the Colorado Tourism Office to spread the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace.

“It certainly is the next step for us in extending out initiatives for Leave No Trace in every park and for every kid,” said Shawn Turner, a Board Chair at the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

82 million people visit Colorado every year, and the state is hoping to reach many of them before they leave for their trip, and educate them on ways to leave nature in good shape.

“Together we can reach people in their trip planning stage,” said Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics Executive Director Dana Watts. “We can provide cutting-edge education and Colorado-specific information to people coming to our state. So when they get here, they’re prepared and they have a better experience and they leave a lesser impact on our treasures.”

The state said overcrowding of public spaces and some high-profile vandalism cases spurred the tourism office to get involved.

“We invite all Colorado travelers to join us in traveling more sustainably and being part of the solution,” said Cathy Ritter, the Director of the Colorado Tourism Office. “Our goal is to inspire and empower millions of Colorado visitors that safeguard what makes our state so special.”

The LNT Center hopes this education program can become successful and spread to more states, and in turn, more people.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.