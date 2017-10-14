UFC’s Rose Namajunas Instills Competitive Desire In Other Colorado Women

By Joel Hillan

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Ultimate Fighting Championship strawweight Rose Namajunas will compete for the UFC’s world title next month at Madison Square Garden.

Namajunas’s fiancé, Patrick Barry says she is no ordinary fighter.

“There’s a select few out there that have something special and she’s got that extra,” Berry said.

Barry would know — he’s a former UFC fighter himself. Now he’s Namajunas’s coach, trainer and fiance.

He recounts the moment love first struck: “I’ll show you how it went. … After a third punch I hit her and she instantly hit me back and I was instantly in love and it was magic ever since.”

Namajunas trains in the 303 Training Center in Westminster. One of the first things you’ll notice as you walk in the doors of the gym is just how many women are training; women of all ages.

In fact they outnumber the men.

“I love my 303 ladies,” Namajunas said. “We go hard here you know, we’re fierce!”

Mahra Carreras is training to be a fighter herself. She says after Namajunas started coming in there were a lot of girls that started coming in.

Carreras originally started training for self-defense. But Namajunas has instilled in her the desire to compete at the highest level and maybe event compete for the championship herself.

“I want to,” Carreras said, “I’m hoping so. I’ve gotten the best coaches, so I’m hoping so.”

In December 2014, Namajunas made it to the finals but lost the championship match to Carla Esparza. This time she’s taking on a champion (Joanna Jedrzejczyk) in New York City who has successfully defended her title five times.

UFC.COM: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas

“I love spoiling a party,” Namajunas told me. “I love it when someone is on a roll and just messin’ that up. I’m looking forward to crashing the party on Nov. 4.”

