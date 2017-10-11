‘Sea Worthy’ Project Puts U.S.S. Colorado In The Spotlight

By Tom Mustin

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some students in Aurora are coming Together 4 Colorado to show support for the crew members of the U.S.S. Colorado. On Wednesday, one of those crew members visited the school to see that support first hand.

Technology students at Aurora’s Cherokee Trail High School are hard at work on a “sea” worthy project.

“When they go out to battle it’s like taking a piece of home with them,” student Sean Roberts told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

The students are making special mementos – known as plank holder plaques – for all 260 crew members on the state’s namesake ship- the U.S.S. Colorado.

“Some did engraving, some figured out how big to make the hole, and so we kind of put it together to make the final product,” said Roberts.

The Colorado is the Navy’s newest nuclear submarine. Teacher Paul Clinton says his father-in law, a Navy veteran, came up with the idea, and the students ran with it.

“They know it’s going to people that defend our country, and that really made them pay a little more attention to detail and want to give the best product possible,” said Clinton.

The students designed this laser logo. The plaques will include each sailor’s name, and a piece of the original U.S.S. Colorado battleship from World War II.

Student Natalie McGinnis says helping out the men and women who defend our freedom is a great incentive.

“I want to give something back so being able to give them this plaque really means a lot.”

The Colorado’s homeport is in Connecticut. Wednesday, Petty Officer Trisdan Newton made a special trip to Aurora to thank the students, on behalf of his fellow shipmates.

“I think they’re going to be absolutely astounded,” said Newton.

Newton says even when the sub is miles away; the State of Colorado is always on board.

“’How high’ is what our captain says. We reply ‘Mile high!,’” said Newton.

And in Aurora, some special students are coming together after a job well done.

“It just meant a lot to do something for them because they do so much for us,” said Roberts.

The plaques are being funded by the U.S.S. Colorado Commissioning Committee. Clinton says the students are expected to have all the plaques competed and ready to send by January.

Tom Mustin is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor. He has been with CBS4 since 2002, and is always looking for great story ideas. Connect with Tom on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @TomCBS4.