Leaders Of ‘Car-Hopping’ Ring Arrested By Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Five alleged leaders of a criminal operation that stole vehicles totaling more than half a million dollars in value are now in police custody.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a grand jury returned a 99-count indictment against 19 people accused of taking part in the operation.

The five leaders have a felony organized crime charge lodged against them on top of other felonies for motor vehicle theft, burglary, and identity theft.

Jordan Goetsch, 20, Jory Ingram, 21, Michael Rodgers, 25, Noah Ferris, 22, and Pablo Bleacher, 23, are all in police custody and awaiting court dates.

The grand jury’s indictment alleges the quintet orchestrated the theft of vehicles eclipsing $600,000 in total value in less two years.

According to a news release, the operation “obtained the stolen property primarily through burglarizing secured residential parking garages attached to apartment, condominium and business complexes” located in downtown Denver and surrounding neighborhoods. Operatives usually gained access by forcing open lobby doors, activating stolen garage door openers, following building tenants into the garage, or crashing through control arms with stolen vehicles.

Once inside, members of the group would search for unlocked vehicles and raid the interiors of those vehicles for valuables and items of personal identity. If a key to any vehicle was found inside, the car was stolen.

“This process was known and described by enterprise members as ‘car-hopping'” stated the news release.

The Denver District Attorney’s Economic Crime Unit, the Denver Police Department, and the Metro Auto Theft Task Force worked together during the months-long investigation that was presented to the grand jury.