Big Weather Change Means Butterflies Will ‘Get Out Of Dodge’

By Joel Hillan

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Over the past couple of weeks we have been spoiled by the number of butterflies we have seen as they have made their migration through Colorado, but this early week snowstorm could change all of that.

“Butterflies are very intuitive creatures and they are going to get out of dodge when the weather begins to get much colder than it is now,” said Sarah Garrett, a lepidopterist at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster.

She says part of the reason we saw so many butterflies this year is because they got an earlier start.

“We saw them coming in in March, whereas we don’t typically see them until May,” she said.

The cold weather brought them to Colorado from Canada on the way to their winter home in Mexico.

Garrett says hunger fuels their travels.

“No matter what, they are going to continue to follow their food source, so they may shift further south of us,” she said.

If you missed the butterflies this year, the Butterfly Pavilion has over 1,000 butterflies on display each day, year round.

This month they also have Spider Pavilion for those who want an up close encounter with some pretty big spiders and the web they weave.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.