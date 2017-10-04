Two Police Officers Awarded For Exemplary Service

Filed Under: Citizens Appreciate Police, Denver Police Department, Oliva Gant, Rueban Garduno, Timothy Scudder

DENVER (CBS4) –  Citizens Appreciate Police, a local non-profit, honored two Denver police officers on Wednesday for going above and beyond their call of duty.

Corporal Timothy Scudder and Officer Rueban Garduno were awarded for helping multiple children fighting significant health issues.

Scudder helped a high school student and a six-year-old girl both become officers for a day.

make a wish 2 Two Police Officers Awarded For Exemplary Service

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 told you about Olivia Gant in February and her unique battle with a terminal illness. She passed away in August.

dpd citizens award 5sotvo transfer frame 261 Two Police Officers Awarded For Exemplary Service

(credit: CBS)

“I just had to reach out and when she said she wanted to catch bad guys… make her little wish come true,” said Scudder.

dpd citizens award 5vo transfer frame 64 Two Police Officers Awarded For Exemplary Service

(credit: CBS)

Garduno helped a student dealing with muscular dystrophy attend his high school graduation ceremony.

“The student was cleared for release by doctors just an hour before the ceremony, and when District 4 officers heard about the situation, they took action,” said DPD in a press release.

“Ofc. Garduño was dispatched to Children’s Hospital Colorado and escorted the family to the school, and Ofc. Garduño helped the family to get the student to the graduation stage just minutes before his name was called,” said DPD.

Scudder is a 19-year veteran with DPD, and Garduno has spent three years with the department.

