‘Bat Princess’ Saves The Day At Denver Office Building

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a young girl in Denver had her fantasy come to life on Thursday.

Six-year-old Olivia Gant was diagnosed with neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy, a disease that attacks many of the body’s vital organs.

After an extensive battle with the disease, Gant was approached by the foundation, who offered an opportunity to have a wish fulfilled.

“She said, ‘I want to battle with Batman. We are going to battle Ursula, and we are going to battle Captain Hook,'” said Kelly Gant, Olivia’s mother. “All to save Bella and Ariel.”

Staff at DaVita Inc., a dialysis company in Denver, teamed up with the foundation to host part of the adventure.

Staff dressed up as the popular animated characters in order to make Olivia’s fantasy a reality. Ursula, Ariel and others were there, plus staff lined the hallways with a tunnel made of swords.

Olivia, better known as “Bat Princess,” then made her way through Denver, taking on one foe at a time.

“Ursula was mean out there,” Olivia said, moments after saving Ariel from her enemy.

After defeating several characters, Olivia’s family was treated to a lunch by the staff at DaVita.

Setting aside her battle with a disease which attacks her vital organs, Olivia saved the day.

Olivia’s mom told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas Thursday’s showdown was delayed several times due to unexpected medical emergencies.

“She’s waited a while for this,” Kelly said.

Olivia said reality took a backseat to joy and fantasy, at least for one day.

“A dream is a wish your heart makes,” Olivia said, as she recalled a card she received from a stranger.

“Everybody comes together to give somebody just a little bit of happiness,” Kelly said.

Gant said her daughter’s dream finally came true, giving her one more reason to continue fighting the good fight.

“You could give me all the money in the world, and I would give it back to you to be able to watch this again,” Gant said.

