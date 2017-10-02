Colorado Witnesses Saw Humanity At Height Of Chaos In Las Vegas

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Several Coloradans returned home Monday night after chaos erupted at a country music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Sara Lake and girlfriend Lani Langston from Golden were among the thousands who ran for cover when a gunman opened fire during a Jason Aldean concert.

Lake credits a complete stranger with saving her life.

“He said ‘Get down, I’m going to cover you … he was very brave and he was shot,” she said.

Lisa Godbey and five others were enjoying the festival and initially thought the popping noise was fireworks. When she realized it was gunshots she had just one thought.

“Me and my friend Tami just kept running,” Godbey said.

After taking cover in a truck and not sure what would happen next she sent what she called a goodbye text to her family.

In it she wrote “OMG. If anything happens I love you guys. Shots at the concert.”

Among those who returned home Monday night was Jenna Hutchins who was still wearing the band used to get into the music festival on her wrist.

“It kind of comes in waves. I’m exceptionally grateful. I feel blessed beyond all measure,” she said.

Their accounts of the night are different and terrifying but through the devastation each one also spoke about the humanity they saw at the height of the chaos.

“Everyone was coming together to make sure everyone was okay and if they were hurt they were coming together to carry people to the ambulances,” Godbey said.

Lake described seeing a man with a pickup truck loading wounded people up in the back.

“People were doing CPR. People were taking off their belts to make tourniquets,” she said.

Hutchins says what she saw was “a lot of people helping other people,” she said.

