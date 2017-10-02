Englewood Police Officer Shot In Las Vegas Attack

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A police officer from Englewood was among those injured in the deadly attack in Las Vegas.

Detective Curtis Leoni was one of the more than 500 people injured in the shooting. He was off-duty at the time when a gunman opened fire from a Mandalay Bay hotel room, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 more.

Leoni’s family told CBS4 that he was shot but that those injuries are not life threatening and he is expected to recover. It’s unclear when he will return to Colorado. He received medical treatment in Las Vegas.

The shooting happened during the final day of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. There were more than 20,000 people in the crowd when the gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the country music festival.

SWAT teams with explosives then stormed his room and found he had killed himself.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.