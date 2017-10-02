Heavy Mountain Snow Takes Toll On Trees & Travel

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually heavy early season snowstorm slammed into the mountains of central and northern Colorado late Sunday.
From Steamboat Springs to Vail and Silverthorne to Winter Park there have been many reports of broken or stressed trees.
The storm made travel tough on routes such as Interstate 70 with numerous accidents and intermittent closures.
While the snow really wasn’t all that heavy (by mountain standards) in terms of accumulation, the water content of the snow was on the high side.
Because many trees still have their leaves the snow proved to be too heavy and broke several branches.
