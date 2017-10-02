LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Heavy Mountain Snow Takes Toll On Trees & Travel

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually heavy early season snowstorm slammed into the mountains of central and northern Colorado late Sunday.

From Steamboat Springs to Vail and Silverthorne to Winter Park there have been many reports of broken or stressed trees.

first snow Heavy Mountain Snow Takes Toll On Trees & Travel

Heavy wet snow weighs down trees in Steamboat Springs. (credit: Shannon Lukens)

capture1 Heavy Mountain Snow Takes Toll On Trees & Travel

Heavy snow in Winter Park. (credit: Laurie Talbott)

The storm made travel tough on routes such as Interstate 70 with numerous accidents and intermittent closures.

cdot 630p sunday frame 53396 Heavy Mountain Snow Takes Toll On Trees & Travel

I-70 westbound at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel (credit: CBS)

While the snow really wasn’t all that heavy (by mountain standards) in terms of accumulation, the water content of the snow was on the high side.

Because many trees still have their leaves the snow proved to be too heavy and broke several branches.

capture Heavy Mountain Snow Takes Toll On Trees & Travel

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

