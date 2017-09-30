Mother Of Cadet Targeted With N Word: ‘We Shouldn’t Be Teaching Hate’

By Joel Hillan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The words cut one Air Force Academy Prep School cadet candidate’s mother to her core.

“Someone left a message for my son saying, ‘Go home (n word)’ written on his door.”

Her son told her he heard a noise in the hall in the middle of the night. When he went to check on it, that’s when he saw the message written on his door and four others.

“I think it was someone young (who did this),” she said, “And that had to be taught. And in this day and age we shouldn’t be teaching our children to hate.”

The Air Force Academy was quick to condemn the actions. Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria gave an impassioned reaction which has since gone viral.

“If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect,” he implored, “Then you need to get out. If you demean someone in any way, then you should get out. And if you can’t treat someone from another race or a different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.”

The Air Force Academy has opened an investigation into the incident at the 10-month prep school which prepares candidates to enter the Academy.

The mother came to the academy to offer her son comfort and implore leaders to take care of the situation, “I just hope that the person who did it is found and that they also get the help that they need and know that people are people and we just need to love each other.”

CBS4 is not identifying the woman to protect the identity of her son.

