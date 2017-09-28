‘I’m Not A Typical Republican’: Tancredo On Possible Gubernatorial Run

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4)– The anti-establishment war inside the Republican Party could affect the race for Colorado’s next governor.

Former President Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon met with Tom Tancredo this week about running for the state’s highest office.

“I don’t think a traditional Republican can win anything statewide,” says Tancredo. “I’m not a typical Republican, I think you would agree.”

Bannon and Tancredo met for two hours at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs to discuss Colorado’s political landscape. Tancredo says polls show him ahead of the current Republicans who are in the race.

“One thing I have going for me is I have high name recognition. The bad thing is I have high name recognition,” says Tancredo.

Bannon tabled his exit from the Trump Administration as a mission to reshape the GOP closer to Trump’s image. He’s looking for candidates traditionally seen as being on the far fringe of the right wing.

On Tuesday the candidate he endorsed in the Alabama GOP primary, former judge Roy Moore, beat Luther Strange who President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) endorsed.

It’s a strategy that is likely to work in deep-red Alabama, but in swing states like Colorado the success is less certain.

“So many things are ifs. Could it work? Yeah. It depends if we run the right people and if they run the wrong people,” says Tancredo.

Tancredo says he hasn’t begun raising money and has not given a timeline for a decision, but he has begun meeting with Republican groups around the state about the possibility of jumping in the race.

“I don’t know, I truly don’t know. I’m not blowing smoke or being coy, I don’t know.”

