Best Places For Iced Coffee In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

With advances in cold brew techniques, iced coffee has become more popular than ever.

Current techniques allow for a smooth finish from the get go, and since they are brewed cold, there isn’t as much initial ice melt, which can water down your drink. There are tons of coffee creations you can sip over ice. Take advantage of what’s left of the nice weather to sit outside and enjoy an iced coffee from one of these Denver area coffee shops.

Hooked on Colfax

3213 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80206

(303) 398-2665

www.hookedoncolfax.com

Located near City Park, Hooked on Colfax offers a quaint respite from city life in the form of a coffee shop and cafe. The shop brings many flavors roasted by local vendors, with a focus on organic brews. Regardless of your preference of flavors, from strong and bold to smooth and subtle, Hooked on Colfax has a coffee for you. It also offers iced lattes and other coffee creations, which serve as a refreshing pick me up. If you stop by in the evening, try some of the Colorado craft beers on tap, and definitely pick something up from the bakery.

Novo Coffee

1600 Glenarm Place

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 999-0077

www.novocoffee.com 1600 Glenarm PlaceDenver, CO 80202(303) 999-0077

Novo Coffee is dedicated to coffee. Along with four Denver area locations, it also has its own roastery, and many of its coffees can be found in restaurants throughout the city. If you’re in the mood for a high quality iced coffee, look no further. Not only are the brews sophisticated and delicious, the customer service is great too. The employees are passionate about coffee, and they enjoy helping clients find their favorite roast. Stop into the Glenarm location before work or for a mid-day break.

Blue Sparrow Coffee

3070 Blake St., Unit 180

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 593-0180

www.bluesparrowcoffee.com 3070 Blake St., Unit 180Denver, CO 80205(720) 593-0180

Along with a myriad of sustainable brews in a variety of flavors, Blue Sparrow Coffee carries cold brews and Japanese iced coffee. Located in the RiNo Arts District, Blue Sparrow Coffee is quickly becoming a favorite in the neighborhood. Its iced coffees are as robust and rich as the hot varieties, and if you’re in the mood for an iced latte or a kombucha, you can find it here. The cafe features a rooftop area with excellent views of street art in the area.

Related: Top Spots to Get an Irish Coffee In Denver

Stella’s Coffee

1476 S. Pearl St.

Denver, CO 80210

(303) 777-1031

www.stellascoffee.com 1476 S. Pearl St.Denver, CO 80210(303) 777-1031

For over 25 years, Stella’s Coffee has been a favorite of Wash Park area residents and other Denver natives. Along with a full menu of coffee drinks, Stella’s has pastries and iced coffee drinks as well. The atmosphere is inviting and comfortable, making for the perfect hang out spot. There are also plenty of teas for non-coffee drinkers. Service at this shop is fast and friendly. If you can find a spot on the patio, the location makes Stella’s perfect for people watching.

Corvus Coffee

1740 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

(303) 715-1740

wwww.corvuscoffee.com 1740 S. BroadwayDenver, CO 80210(303) 715-1740

Another craft coffee store in Denver, Corvus Coffee sources some of its cold brews from a women-owned co-op in Rwanda. Expertly roasted, the iced coffee packs bold flavor in every sip, and there is even a cold brew features hops from the Western Slope. If you’re more of a flavored coffee aficionado, you can order a variety of lattes with touches of different flavors including Madagascar vanilla. Its location offers plenty of parking, which makes it a great spot to catch up with a friend.

Related: Top Coffee Shops In Northern Colorado