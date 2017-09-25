COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

WWII Vet Takes Knee In Support Of Anthem Protests

Filed Under: Brennan Gilmore, John Middlemas, NFL Protests, WWII Veteran

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.

Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran’s cap. Gilmore wrote: “My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: ‘those kids have every right to protest.'”

Middlemas is a farmer from Willard, Missouri. He tells the Springfield News-Leader he wanted to communicate “that you have to love everybody.” He adds: “We don’t kill people. We want to make people live.”

RELATED: Sanders Says Trump ‘Acting And Speaking Like A Child’

The image has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch