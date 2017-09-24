Sanders Says Trump ‘Acting And Speaking Like A Child’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had some words to share with President Donald Trump.
Trump on Friday, and again several times through the weekend, said athletes should be fired for taking a knee during the national anthem, saying that “if a players wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED.”
Sanders took to Instagram to respond, telling Trump “that’s not the way to lead. You’re the president of the greatest country on earth but yet your (sic) acting and speaking like a child. There are ways to express how you feel but to degrade someone as a son of a bitch is intolerable and inhuman.”
Sanders went on to say that he initially defended Trump to his family and friends, saying that they should give the president a chance, but now he’s proving them right.
i disagree with you that flag stands for what our soliders fight for and your freedom to do what you want as well as what you want to say. there was a picture on facebook yesterday of a young black man holding a picture of the american flag with a cross on it it said we stand for the flag and kneel for the cross. he got it totally right and it is not against the blacks or anything else .