Trump: Don’t ‘Condone Players That Do Not Stand Proud’

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Sunday evening, President Donald Trump added to his tweets about NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

On Friday, Trump said NFL players should be fired for refusing to stand for the national anthem.

He continued tweeting his thoughts Saturday and Sunday morning, “if a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED.”

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Players from several NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos, took a knee during the anthem, locked arms in a show of solidarity, or placed a hand on a teammate’s shoulder to show their support, in response to Trump’s remarks.

With the exception of one player who stood at the tunnel, an Army Ranger, players from the Pittsburgh Steelers refused to take the field for the anthem. The Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks followed suit.

As the afternoon games were underway, Trump tweeted again, saying “sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!”

Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

After initially defending Trump to his family and friends, Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said the president is “acting and speaking like a child.”

Injured linebacker Shane Ray also tweeted his thoughts during the game against the Bills, saying “a lot of people are sad and lost.”

NFL players, starting with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, began taking a knee or sitting during the national anthem last season as a way to protest what they view as racial inequality in the country.