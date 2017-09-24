NFL To Air ‘Unity’ Message During Sunday Night Football

NEW YORK (CBS4) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tweeted that the league will air a “Unity” message during Sunday Night Football.

The commercial spot follows a weekend in which President Donald Trump criticized the league, its owners, and the players for the protests that have occurred during the national anthem.

Broncos players were among those protesting Trump’s comments Sunday, with 32 players taking a knee during the national anthem before the game with the Buffalo Bills.

More players protested around the NFL, with many taking knees, locking arms, or placing a hand on a teammate’s shoulder in a show of support. With the exception of one player and head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not take the field.

Goodell says that the message “reflects the unifying force of our great game, our players and our clubs.”

Watch it here:

