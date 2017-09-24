Trump Tweets Response To Anthem Protests

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump tweeted a response to protests during the national anthems before Sunday’s NFL games.
Players from several teams, including the Denver Broncos, took a knee, locked arms, or placed a hand on a teammate’s shoulder in a show of solidarity after Trump said Friday night, and reiterated Saturday and Sunday, that players should be fired for not standing during the national anthem.
In response to Sunday’s protests, Trump tweeted, saying “great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!”
Players protested around the NFL, including the Broncos, with many taking knees, locking arms, or placing a hand on a teammate’s shoulder in a show of support. With the exception of one player and head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not take the field.
Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, on Instagram, said that President Trump was “acting and speaking like a child.”
