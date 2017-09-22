Trump: NFL Should Fire Players For Kneeling During Anthem

Filed Under: Donald Trump, NFL Protests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – President Donald Trump says NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. And he’s encouraging spectators to walk out in protest.

He’s also bemoaning that football games have become less violent, complaining, “They’re ruining the game.”

gettyimages 851839098 Trump: NFL Should Fire Players For Kneeling During Anthem

US President Donald Trump (credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Several athletes, including NFL players, have been refusing to stand during the national anthem as a protest of the treatment of blacks by police.

But Trump says those players are disrespecting the flag, American heritage and what the country stands for.

RELATED: All Broncos Players Stand During The National Anthem

He says their behavior is driving away viewers and says spectators who witness such protests should “pick up and leave.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch