Steelers Won’t Come Out Of Locker Room For Anthem

CHICAGO (CBS4) – The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be kneeling for the national anthem. They won’t even be on the field.

According to CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl, head coach Mike Tomlin says they “will NOT be participating in the #NationalAnthem today in CHI.”

Instead, the team will stay in the locker room.

The decision comes following President Donald Trump’s remarks Friday night, which he again reiterated on Saturday and Sunday morning, in saying that the players should be fired for not standing during the national anthem.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

So far this season, none of the Broncos players have taken a knee.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall knelt ahead of seven games last season, he says to protest social injustice in America.

He ended his protest in Oakland, “not because everything is perfect, or because I’m changing my stance on things,” he posted to Instagram at the time, “but because of my hope for what we can become.”

Broncos President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway said, that “everybody has their right to do what they wish to do, and their beliefs are their beliefs, that’s why we live in this country. We’ll respect that and whatever you want to do is alright with us.”

Elway commented on the issue during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers last week. Former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick was the first player to take a stand against racial injustice by kneeling during a preseason game last year.

Since then, Marshall and other players followed suit.

Elway said he’s proud of how Marshall handled his demonstration on and off the field.

“Brandon made a point last year, but he carried it forward,” Elway said. “He didn’t make a stand on the field before the games, he actually went out in the community and did something, and talked to law enforcement, and has gotten involved in the community.”