Shane Ray: Shame People Are ‘So Comfortable With Fake Truth’

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Shane Ray took to Twitter Sunday during the team’s game against the Bills.

Ray was injured two days into training camp, tearing a ligament in his wrist, and is out until likely after the bye week.

Presumably in response to President Donald Trump’s remarks Friday night about NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, which he then repeated in his own tweets Saturday and Sunday, Ray said that “a lot of people are sad and lost.”

A lot of people are sad and lost. It's a shame that you can be so comfortable with fake truth and refuse to see life from others perspective — Shane Ray (@StingRay56) September 24, 2017

“It’s a shame that you can be so comfortable with fake truth and refuse to see life from others perspective.”

Players Sunday from several teams, including the Denver Broncos, took a knee, locked arms, or placed a hand on a teammate’s shoulder in a show of solidarity after Trump’s remarks that players should be fired for not standing during the national anthem.

With the exception of one player and head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not take the field.

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, on Instagram, said that President Trump was “acting and speaking like a child.”

