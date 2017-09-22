Sun’s Out, A-Basin Has The Guns Out

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area got out the snow guns Friday.
“Today we tested the snow guns, so they’re ready when Mother Nature gives us the thumbs up,” the ski area tweeted.
It might not be long until Mother Nature is ready, either.
Snow is expected in some parts of Colorado this weekend, including as low as the foothills.
Loveland Ski Area has also had their guns out already this season, and even has seen a little bit of snow. They tweeted their own photo of the mountain last weekend.