Foothills Could See First Snow Of Season Sunday Night

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A strong September cold front will move through Colorado Friday night bringing a statewide chill for the first weekend of the fall season.
In addition to the colder air there will also be a chance for rain with some snow above 9,000 feet in the mountains on Saturday.
A second surge of colder air will move into the state on Sunday along with another chance for rain and mountain snow.
By Sunday night and early Monday morning the snow level could drop as low as 7,000 feet which means the foothills west of Denver could see the first snowfall of the season.
