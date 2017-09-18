COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Weather Alert: Warnings Issued For Tuesday As Wildfire Threat Grows

Filed Under: Colorado Wildfires, Fire Weather Watch, Red Flag Warning

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We don’t normally think of mid-September as being prime for large wildfires to develop but that will be our reality this week.

With signs of early drought developing along the Front Range we’re worried about the forecast on Tuesday, which includes unseasonably warm temperatures and strong, gusty winds developing ahead of an approaching cold front.

A red flag warning has already been issued for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills along and north of Interstate 70 on Tuesday. It also includes the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. A fire weather watch covers most of the rest of eastern Colorado, including Denver.

Conditions will be prime for any wildfires that start to spread quickly.

