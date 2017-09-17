Von Miller Sacks His Way To 3rd All-Time In Broncos History

DENVER (CBS4) – Von Miller has the third-most sacks all-time for the Broncos.

With his sack of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter of the game, Miller passed former Broncos defensive end Barney Chavous with 75.5 sacks.

Defensive lineman Barney Chavous of the Denver Broncos on the sideline during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium on October 21, 1984 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Drafted by the Broncos 36th overall in 1973, Chavous played his entire 13-year career with the team, acting as one of the key parts of the Orange Crush Defense.

Miller was drafted second-overall by the Broncos in 2011 out of Texas A&M.

Last season, he became the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach 70 sacks.

(credit: Von Miller/Instagram)

NFL great Reggie White managed the feat in just 57 games, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in 75, and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Derrick Thomas doing it in 82 games, with Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith also doing it in 83 games.

All-time, Miller has a long way to go to reach the record Smith set with 200.

