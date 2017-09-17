DeMarcus Ware Back As Broncos Alumni Captain

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware is back on the field.
As an alumni captain, that is.
The Broncos are going to honor Ware as his two former teams face off against each other on Sunday.
Ware spent nine seasons in Dallas followed by three in Denver.
Ware, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, helped lead the Broncos to their Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers, and ranks eighth all-time in the NFL in sacks. He announced his retirement in March and is currently doing some analyst work for NFL Network.
The Broncos will also give fans a chance to give Ware a cheer when he comes on the field during in a break in the action in the first half.