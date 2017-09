Denver’s Mayor In London During Terrorist AttackDenver Mayor Michael Hancock and his Denver delegation are safe following an attack at a train station in London. The group was overseas on building business relationships and enhancing security with London officials.

Cherry Creek Safeway Store Closes After 50+ YearsSafeway announced Friday they will close their longtime Cherry Creek location later this year after the management team at the shopping center decided not to renew the store's lease.

Jefferson County's 'Most Wanted' Is Child Abuse SuspectA child abuse suspect is being called Jefferson County's Most Wanted. Joshua James Gonzales is wanted for child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.