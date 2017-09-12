Fall Colors Already Showing Up In Colorado

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – I know, it’s hard to believe, but the annual fall color show is already underway in the highest elevations of northern Colorado.
CBS4 You Reporters are seeing plenty of gold on the trees around Guanella Pass.
The first signs of fall color are typically found in elevations above 10,000 feet along and north of Interstate 70 by mid-September.
Colors then shift south and into the lower elevations by the first 10 days of October.
The colors show up around this time each year as a result of shorter days. Decreased sunlight causes the production of chlorophyll in deciduous plants and trees to slow down and stop.
This process produces a vibrant display of oranges, reds and golds that draw millions to Colorado’s Rocky Mountains each year.
