Former CU Assistant Coach’s Accuser Sues

By Dominic Garcia

(CBS4) – The victim in a domestic violence case has sued the University of Colorado.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, former CU Buffaloes assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend Pamela Fine says he abused her for years. She claims the abuse was physical, psychological and verbal and was aggravated by his drinking problem … something she claims university employees knew about.

Fine said when she reported it to Head Coach Mike MacIntyre, he covered it up to protect his football team. The lawsuit also names Athletic Director Rick George, Chancellor Phil DiStefano and CU President Bruce Benson.

The lawsuit says when university employees and supervisors became aware of the abuse, “They failed properly to report or address these issues as required by law.”

In a statement to the Daily Camera, Fine said, “This is no longer about protecting the man who abused me and the powerful men who decided not to do what they were morally, contractually and legally required to do…I am no longer protecting the men who silence victims in the name of winning football games.”

The university said they knew the lawsuit was coming.

“We believe that the claims in this lawsuit are not well founded, neither factually or legally, and we intend to defend our employees aggressively,” said VP of Communication Ken McConnellogue.

He admits the university did not handle the situation as well as it should have from the onset and says it has made changes in how they report Title 9 violations. McConnellogue says the University will represent everyone named in the lawsuit, but not Tumpkin.

